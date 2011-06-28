Iran To Send Monkey Into Space

The Iranian state news service is reporting that country’s space agency is preparing to send a monkey into space, Reuters reported.



The agency is currently performing tests on five primates in advance of sending one on board a Kavoshgar-5 rocket.

The United States has raised concerns that the country’s space program could be used to launch nuclear-tipped missiles — a charge Iran denies.

Last year Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad announced that Iran would launch a man into space by 2017. The country launched its second satellite into orbit last week.

