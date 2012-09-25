Iran Test-Fires Missiles At Target Near US Naval Drills

Photo: YouTube

Iran has test-fired four missiles in the Persian Gulf, according to an Iranian news agency.The report quoted General Ali Fadavi of the Revolutionary Guard as saying the missiles were fired simultaneously at a sea target as large as a warship and sank it within 50 seconds.



Fadavi “stressed Iran’s missile capability, and noted that Iran’s missile systems can reach the entire Persian Gulf coastline and beyond where the US bases are,” according to Fars.

This is an escalation of Iran’s counter drills in the Gulf, held at the same time as international naval exercises.

While the US-led fleet practices minesweeping, the Iranians have practiced mining.

