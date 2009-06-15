Iran Supreme Leader Orders Vote Fraud Probe

Not many details yet, but Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ordered an investigation into vote fraud complains after this latest election, reports AP and several other sources.



The controversial election has been followed up by violent protests all weekend — Andrew Sullivan is a particularly good source on this — and it may be that Khamenei is ordering a perfunctory investigation is a setup to dismiss the complaints of opposition candidate Mousavi.

Update: WSJ calls it a stunning turnaround for Khamenei. We’re still sceptical, but we shall see.

