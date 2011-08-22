Iran Sentences US Hikers To 8 Years In Jail For "Spying"

Shane Bauer (L) and Joshua Fattal (R).

Two American hikers who wandered over the Iranian border two years ago have been sentenced to another 8 years in jail for spying, an Iranian news channel says.The Americans, Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal, say they crossed the border inadvertently when a soldier waved at them to approach.



Iran has never offered any evidence that they were “spying,” but they’ve been held in a Tehran jail for the past two years.

A third American with them, Sarah Shourd, was released on $500,000 bail last September.

This should certainly help US-Iran relations.

