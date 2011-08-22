Iran Sentences US Hikers To 8 Years In Jail For "Spying"

Henry Blodget
US hikers sentenced in IranShane Bauer (L) and Joshua Fattal (R).

Two American hikers who wandered over the Iranian border two years ago have been sentenced to another 8 years in jail for spying, an Iranian news channel says.The Americans, Shane Bauer and Josh Fattal, say they crossed the border inadvertently when a soldier waved at them to approach.

Iran has never offered any evidence that they were “spying,” but they’ve been held in a Tehran jail for the past two years.

A third American with them, Sarah Shourd, was released on $500,000 bail last September.

This should certainly help US-Iran relations.

More from Neil MacFarquhar at the New York Times >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us iran