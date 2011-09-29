Iran Announces It Is Sending Its Navy To Patrol Waters Near The U.S.

Iranian Kilo-class submarine

Photo: wikipedia commons

Iran’s state-run Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) announced Tehran plans to send ships near the Atlantic Coast of the United States.CNN reports the Farsi headline of the news story says: “The Navy of the Iranian Army will have a powerful presence near the United States borders.”



The article goes on to say, “Commander of the Navy of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran broke the news about the plans for the presence of this force in the Atlantic Ocean and said that the same way that the world arrogant power is present near our marine borders, we, with the help of our sailors who follow the concept of the supreme jurisprudence, shall also establish a powerful presence near the marine borders of the United States.”

IRNA says the announcement was made by Admiral Habibollah Sayari on the 31st anniversary of the Iraq-Iran war.

This declaration comes in addition to Iran’s plans of sending its 16th fleet of warships to the Gulf of Aden to protect Iranian ships from pirates that have been kidnapping and ransoming crews.

Tehran continues to proclaim its military poses no threat and its policy is based on deterrence alone.

CNN mentions Iran’s state-run Press TV also announced the deployment of its submarine’s to international waters.

