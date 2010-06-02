Did Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Just Bottom-Tick The Euro?

Iran has announced that it intends to sell 45 billion of Euro holdings in a move to add US dollars and gold to its foreign reserve holdings.



Given the spate of bad news for Europe, this is just one more negative vote on the future of the currency, especially given Iran’s (apparent) disdain for the US.

But, we wonder if the country is actually bottom-ticking the currency.

A few years ago, in 2006, it proposed selling oil in Euros, a move that was seen as a blow to the dollar. That move was always overblown as a threat to dollar supremacy, but also bear in mind that those were peak days for the euro.

In other words: Iran is a bad trader, buying at the top and selling at the bottom.

