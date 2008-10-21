Iran's Ahmadinejad: Financial Crisis = "End of Capitalism"

Iranian leaders are using the current global financial collapse to claim that it illustrates the death of capitalism and failure of liberal democracy. Evidently, the crash hasn’t hit them yet.

Agence-France Presse: Iranian leaders say the world financial crisis indicates the end of capitalism, the failure of liberal democracy and divine punishment — marking the superiority of the Islamic republic’s political model.

“The school of Marxism has collapsed and the sound of the West’s cracking liberal democracy is now being heard,” supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Monday, recalling the fate of the Soviet Union.

Hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who is backed by Khamenei, said on Tuesday that “it is the end of capitalism.”

