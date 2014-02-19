REPORTS: Iran Summoned Australia's Ambassador After The Asylum Seeker Death On Manus Island

Hassan Rouhani, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran (L), signs of the guest book of the United Nations Secretary General on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly on September 26, 2013 in New York City.

Iranian state television has reported the country’s foreign minister summoned Australia’s ambassador in Tehran, Paul Foley, after an asylum seeker was killed on Manus Island.

One asylum seeker is dead, and two seriously injured after a series of protests spilled into widespread violence at the Australian-run immigration detention centre earlier this week.

Foley, according to the report, was summoned to explain what happened. Hosein Mirfakhar, Iran foreign ministry consular director, reportedly also asked Australia to reconsider its asylum seeker policies.

Unsurprisingly, it has been pointed out that this is “a bit rich”.

“Of course any reports of a death or injury on Manus Island concern me greatly,” said Labor’s foreign affairs spokeswoman Tanya Plibersek, according to a News Corp Australia report. “But I do also think it’s a bit rich for anyone from the Iranian government to be criticising the treatment of asylum-seekers from a regime that may well be making positive steps in recent times, but has a record for not respecting the human rights of its own citizens, particularly anyone who is critical of the government there.”

There’s more here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.