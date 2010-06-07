Iran Ratchets Up Mideast Tension With Promise To Escort The Next Gaza Aid Boat

The adversaries of Israel continue to to put pressure on what they’ve discovered is a significant weakness in the country’s defence posture.



This past week, an Irish boat — the Rachel Corrie, named after the American activist who was killed by an Isreli bulldozer — tried to bring aid to Gaza, but was stopped non-violently.

However we wouldn’t expect things to go as smoothly if this comes to pass.

Iran, according to UK’s The Guardian has promised that it’s navy will escort the next Gaza aid boat.

“Iran’s Revolutionary Guard naval forces are prepared to escort the peace and freedom convoys that carry humanitarian assistance for the defenceless and oppressed people of Gaza with all their strength,” pledged Hojjatoleslam Ali Shirazi, Khamenei’s personal representative to the guards corps.

Suffice to say: there’s no way Israel is going to board and detain a boat escorted by the Iranain military and have it end peacefully.

On the other hand, it will be difficult for Israeli PM Netanyahu to back down, having fiercely defended the country’s actions last weekend.

