Iran Prepares To Send Its First Aid Ship To Gaza, As Netanyahu Warns Of Government Of "Dark Forces"

Don’t be surprised if we get more fireworks out of the Middle East sooner rather than later.



Iran is officially preparing to send its aid ship to Gaza, a provocative move to say the least.

Al-Jazeera:

Iranian ships carrying aid supplies are due to set sail for Gaza in the coming week, Iran’s state news agency has reported.

The move is likely to further heighten tensions in the region.

Iran’s semi-official Mehr news agency said the first ship carrying humanitarian aid will leave the port of Khorramshahr this week, heading towards Gaza.

“This ship will pass through territorial waters of Oman, Yemen and Egypt before it reaches Gaza. It is said that the ship contains only humanitarian aid and there are no peace activists on board, ” the agency said.

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has apparently warned his government of grim days ahead.

YNetNews.com:

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu predicted rough waters ahead for Israel on Monday. “Be prepared for difficult days,” he told a Likud faction meeting, in which he also announced the establishment of an inquiry committee to probe the IDF flotilla raid.

“Dark forces from the Middle Ages are raging against us. I have received calls from concerned officials in the Balkans and Eastern Europe who are very worried about these developments.”

