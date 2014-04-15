Benched Soccer Player Runs Off The Sidelines To Save A Wide-Open Goal, Gets Ejected

Tony Manfred
Iran goalie stoppedYouTube

The Azadegan League in Iran has provided one of the most brazen instances of cheating you’ll see all year.

Shahrdari Yasuj defender Ali Mohammad Dehghan received a straight red card in the 90th minute of last week’s game against Nassaji Mazandaran for running off the sidelines to throw himself in front of a certain goal.

With his team already up 2-0, a Mazandaran striker beat the goalie and had a wide-open net. That’s when Dehghan, who was warming up behind the goal, ran onto the pitch and cleared the shot off the line with a fantastic header.

This is not allowed:

Iran shot saved off lineYouTube

He was ejected, obviously, but it arguably worked out in the end. Mazandaran failed to convert the ensuing indirect free kick and only won 2-0.

That indirect free kick from three yards away was hilarious in its own right:

Free kickYouTube

The full video (h/t the Guardian):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.