Benched Soccer Player Runs Off The Sidelines To Save A Wide-Open Goal, Gets Ejected

The Azadegan League in Iran has provided one of the most brazen instances of cheating you’ll see all year.

Shahrdari Yasuj defender Ali Mohammad Dehghan received a straight red card in the 90th minute of last week’s game against Nassaji Mazandaran for running off the sidelines to throw himself in front of a certain goal.

With his team already up 2-0, a Mazandaran striker beat the goalie and had a wide-open net. That’s when Dehghan, who was warming up behind the goal, ran onto the pitch and cleared the shot off the line with a fantastic header.

This is not allowed:

He was ejected, obviously, but it arguably worked out in the end. Mazandaran failed to convert the ensuing indirect free kick and only won 2-0.

That indirect free kick from three yards away was hilarious in its own right:

The full video (h/t the Guardian):

