Iran Doctors Missile Picture To Cover Up Flubbed Launch

Not sure why an image of four Iranian missiles capable of blasting Europe is that much scarier than one with three missiles, but perhaps Iran’s state flacks can explain. NYT:



As news spread across the world of Iran’s provocative missile tests, so did an image of four missiles heading skyward in unison. Unfortunately, it appeared to contain one too many missiles, a fact that had not emerged before the photo appeared on the front pages of The Los Angeles Times, The Financial Times, The Chicago Tribune and several other newspapers as well as on BBC News, MSNBC, Yahoo! News, NYTimes.com and many other major news Web sites…

Does Iran’s state media use Photoshop? The charge has been leveled before…

For its part, Agence France-Presse retracted its four-missile version this morning, saying that the image of four missiles was “apparently digitally altered” by Iranian state media. The fourth missile “has apparently been added in digital retouch to cover a grounded missile that may have failed during the test,” the agency said.

Photo: NYT

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.