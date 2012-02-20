Iran Oil Ministry Cuts Off Exports To Britain And France

Photo: Flickr/Professor of Death

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s Oil Ministry says oil exports have been halted to Britain and France.The statement posted on the ministry’s shana.ir website on Sunday appears to be part of pre-emptive action by Iran after the European Union decided to boycott Iranian oil beginning in July. The 27-nation EU accounts for about 18 per cent of Iran’s oil exports.



