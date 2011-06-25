Iran Officials Hand Out Condoms To Criminals So They Can Rape Political Prisoners

Photo: Ensie & Matthias via Flikr

Iranian prison guards have been giving condoms to criminals in its state prisons, encouraging them to rape political prisoners on a widespread scale, the Guardian reports.Leaked letters from prisoners and their families claim that prison officials have used rape as a political weapon against dissidents arrested since the 2009 election.



“During exercise periods, the strong ask for sex without any consideration,” the family of one prisoner told a website run by the Iranian opposition. “Criminals are repeatedly seen with condoms in hand, hunting for their victims.”

Some of the most revealing letters were written by a prisoner named Mehdi Mahmoudian, a member of an Iranian reformist political party.

“The situation is such that those exposed to rape even have an owner and that owner makes money by renting him out to others and after a while selling him to someone else,” he wrote. He said that one young prisoner was raped seven times in one night.

After his letters became public, Mahmoudian was moved to solitary confinement.

Amnesty International, which wrote a 2010 report based on previous allegations of rape as a political tool in Iran, called on the government to open an investigation.

The head of Iran’s police force criticised the country’s media for publishing stories about the alleged rapes, saying such reports could “jeopardize the victim’s honour.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.