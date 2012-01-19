IRAN: Obama Is Trying To Negotiate With Us

Photo: AP

Ali Motahari, an Iranian lawmaker, claims that Barack Obama sent a secret letter to the Supreme Leader of Iran, asking to open up negotiations. Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast also testified that Iran had received the letter, and was considering its response. The White House denies sending such a letter.



Relations with Iran have become intense as Iranian ships have threatened to block the Strait of Hormuz. And Iranian scientists seem to die of car-bombs with increased frequency. A former U.S. Marine has been sentenced to death in Iran.

“In the letter, Obama called for direct talks with Iran” said Motahari through the Fars news agency, “The letter also said that closing the Strait of Hormuz is (Washington’s) red line. … The first part of the letter contains threats and the second part contains an offer for dialogue.”

It should be remembered that Obama promised to try negotiating with Iran over four years ago when he was running for President. The person most critical of his stance at that time was Hilary Clinton, now Obama’s Secretary of State.

