Iran Moves To Triple The Speed Of Uranium Enrichment

Photo: AP

The Iranian government announced today that it will install new and faster centrifuges at its uranium enrichment plants, a move it hopes will triple the speed of nuclear fuel production, the BBC reports.The regime claims the fuel will only be used for “peaceful nuclear activity.”



The French government denounced the Iranian move as a “new provocation,” saying it only confirmed suspicions that Iran’s nuclear program has “no credible civilian application.”

Fears have grown recently that, on several fronts, the Islamic Republic is accelerating its push for a nuclear weapon.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.