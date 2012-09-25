Iranian State Media Claims Mahmoud Ahmadinejad Is Meeting With Occupy Wall Street Protestors

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Mahmoud Ahmadinejad is in New York City for the United Nations General Assembly, and according to Iranian state media organisation, Fars News Agency, he’ll be meeting with Occupy Wall Street protesters during his stay (h/t mediaite).Here’s how Fars put it:



Ahmadinejad is… set to meet American university students, artists, intellectuals and elites, including Occupy Wall Street anti-capitalist protestors, despite the ongoing efforts made by the pro-Zionist lobbies to prevent direct link between American people and the Iranian president.

Ahmadinejad is known for causing a stir whenever he comes to the city, making incendiary statements about everything from the Holocaust to the evils of American society.

Four years ago he delivered a speech at Columbia University where he said there were no homosexuals in Iran. Columbia President Lee C. Bollinger introduced the head of saying: “Let’s, then, be clear at the beginning, Mr. President you exhibit all the signs of a petty and cruel dictator.”

We haven’t seen anything about this on Occupy’s website or Facebook page, so we’re not sure how seriously to take this news. That said, it’s interesting that the Iranian state mouth-piece wants to connect Ahmadinejad with the movement all the same.

UPDATE: Daily Intel got in touch with Occupy Wall Street Spokesperson Dana Balicki who said that Occupy Wall Street has no plans to meet with Ahmadinejad.

“I’ve been trying to reach someone from Fars to ask them who they are talking about. Anyone going is doing so as an individual,” Balicki said. “There is no organised effort on behalf of OWS to meet with Ahmadinejad. This smells like a propaganda effort to me.” But getting a correction isn’t easy: “In fact, when you e-mail them, it bounces and there are no phone numbers listed. Amazing news agency.”

Anyone surprised?

