Iran makes Jeb Bush say 'Holy Schnikes!'

AP/Jae C. Hong Former Florida Governor Jeb Bush addresses the Republican National Convention in Tampa, Fla., on Thursday, Aug. 30, 2012.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush had a rather unique way of expressing his thoughts on the Iran and nuclear weapons during his major foreign policy speech in Chicago, Illinois on Wednesday.

After discussing the topic at length, Bush used a very special exclamation to let the audience know how crucial he believes it is.

“The more I get into this stuff, there’s some things you just go, you know, ‘holy schnikes.’ This is, like, serious stuff,” Bush said.

The expression “Holy Schnikes” was popularised by comedian Chris Farley in the classic 1995 film “Tommy Boy.”

Spokespeople for Bush did not respond to an email from Business Insider asking whether the governor is a fan of Farley’s work.

