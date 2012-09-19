Iran Launched A Submarine Right Into The Middle Of The International Naval Exercises

Photo: AP

This morning Iran decided it would be a good idea to launch a submarine and a destroyer into the same waters in which the U.S. is concurrently conducting a training.Iran’s news agency says the country sent out its “refitted” Tareq-901 submarines and the Sahand destroyer on direct orders of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Reuters.



The Tareq is a Russian-made, diesel sub that has 18 torpedoes, surface to air missiles, and shallow depth capabilities. Most analysts consider it an “anti-shipping” sub, but it can certainly see use within the Strait of Hormuz.

As Iran’s nuclear program progresses, Israel continually threatens preemptive intervention. Iran has repeatedly threatened to close the straight of Hormuz if Israel attacks, and with tensions mounting, it seems that both sides feel the need to flex military might.

Meanwhile, the Ayatollah traveled to Nowshahr that same day to watch naval cadets perform exercises. Among these exercises: Mine planting, freeing hijacked ships, destroying enemy vessels, and jumping from helicopters. That’s all according to the leader’s official website.

The U.S. International Mine Countermeasures Exercise 12 “focuses on interoperability among navies and also among the triad of air, ship and undersea platforms that deliver full-spectrum mine countermeasures capability” and includes over 20 nations.

Mohammad Ali Jafari, commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard, tried to remain opaque to local media, “(The American) exercise is a defensive exercise and we don’t perceive any threats from it, we are not conducting exercises in response.”

Business Insider’s own Robert Johnson is covering the IMCEX 12 from inside those very waters—keep checking in, he should be providing content soon.

