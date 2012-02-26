Iran Just Made Things Even Worse For Greece

Photo: AP

This story hits the trifecta of big stories these days: Greece, oil, and tension in Iran.Reuters:



Iran has refused to give Greece a shipment of 500,000 barrels of crude oil in a retaliatory measure against European Union sanctions on the Islamic state’s lifeblood, oil, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday.

“Oil tankers that had come to transfer 500,000 barrels of Iranian oil to a refinery in Greece had to go back empty-handed after Iran refused to give the shipment,” Fars reported, without giving a source. Oil Ministry officials were not available to comment.

For Greece, this might be a taste of what it would deal with if it ever tried paying for things in the future in Drachma.

