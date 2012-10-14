Iran Demands Mad Props For Getting That Drone Into Israel Last Week

Photo: Iran Defence

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s defence minister says Hezbollah’s launch of a drone into Israeli airspace earlier this week proves Iranian military capabilities.The Sunday statement by Gen. Ahmad Vahidi on Iranian state television came several days after the Lebanese militant group’s leader Sheik Hassan Nasrallah claimed responsibility for the launch and said the aircraft was made in Iran.



Israeli warplanes shot down the unmanned plane, but the infiltration marked a rare breach of Israel’s tightly guarded airspace.

“Great job by Hezbollah,” Gen. Vahidi said. He said Hezbollah had the right to launch the drone since Israeli warplanes routinely violate Lebanon’s airspace.

Nasrallah warned Thursday that it would not be the last such operation by the group.

Now: Take a look at Iran’s military arsenal >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.