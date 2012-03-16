Iran Is Concerned Over Human Rights Violations In Ireland

Photo: AP

RACISM IN IRELAND was discussed at the UN Human Rights Council meeting today.The 19th session of the council was a follow-up hearing on Ireland’s commitments as part of the Universal Periodic Review. The country wishes to become a member of the UN Human Rights Council.



During the meeting, Iran’s representative welcomed Ireland’s report but said Iran remains concerned over human rights violations in Ireland.

He said this was in regard to the frequent occasions of racism, xenophobia and discrimination against Muslims and minorities in Ireland. He also alleged there was racial profiling undertaken by police in Ireland.

Iran’s representative went on to criticise the low living standards in many Irish prisons, such as overcrowding and inadequate sanitation.

Iran recommended that Ireland take measures to tackle racial discrimination and combat more resolutely all forms of racism and xenophobia.

It also stated that the government should take firm action against perpetrators of these acts by promoting intercultural understanding and tolerance. Iran said Ireland should support Muslim citizens in enabling them to practice their religion.

Speaking in reply, Ireland’s ambassador to the UN, His Excellency Mr Gerard Corr, stated that there was no objective basis for the allegation that there is frequent discrimination against Muslims or persons belonging to minorities in Ireland.

He said that the Irish government is committed to ensuring any form of racism is combated and that members of the police force undergo anti-racism training.

