Iran Hit With New "Cyber War" Computer Virus

Iran’s civil defence chief, Gholam Reza Jalali, said yesterday the country had been attacked by another computer virus called Stars. If correct it will be the second cyber attack in less than a year.According to Jalili via RTT news, the virus specifically targeted Iran’s governmental institutions and may have been cloaked as innocuous looking, official files.



Jalili said the virus could have been “mistaken for executive files of governmental organisations.” However, he refused to speculate on identities of likely suspects.

Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant was struck by the Stuxnet worm in September 2010. Due to the nature of the attack, President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad claimed the virus was created by the United States and Israel.

No evidence of the worms origin were discovered.

