Iran Now Says It Will Not Block The Strait Of Hormuz

Hoping to ease concern and soothe the roiling oil markets, Iran has reportedly told Kuwait it will not try and block the Strait of Hormuz that carries nearly 40 per cent of the world’s crude.Reuters reports Kuwait’s ruler announced the Iranian assurance over his state run news agency KUNA on Tuesday.



After threats by Iran that it could shut the most important oil transit channel in the world, if Western governments stop it from selling crude, Kuwait’s emir and other Gulf leaders have sought assurances that Tehran will not follow through with the threats.

“(We) have contacted officials in Iran to ensure that no action is taken to close the Strait of Hormuz,” according an English version of his remarks to Japanese press distributed by Kuwait state news agency KUNA. “We have received assurances from Iran that it will not take this step,” the emir said during a visit to Japan, one of the Gulf oil exporter’s biggest customers.

Kuwait produces 3 million barrels a day from its fields and ships it all through the Strait of Hormuz.

