The Iranian government is turning on its military after it lied about the downing of a Ukrainian passenger plane

Iranian Presidency Office via AP President Hassan Rouhani at a military parade outside Tehran, Iran, on September 22.

Iran’s leadership has turned on its military over its response to the downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 last week.

While Iran initially insisted that the plane crashed because of technical issues, it later said its Revolutionary Guard Corps shot down the commercial plane down by mistake.

President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday that Iran must “compensate” for the crash and demanded that the Revolutionary Guard “explain to people” exactly what happened.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also rebuked the military for its actions and said on Wednesday that recent heated protests in the country were a response to the Iranian public’s being “lied to.”

Experts have said the Iranian government’s U-turn on its military indicates it is struggling to control the narrative around the downing of the plane.

Iran has promised to prosecute those involved, and senior officials have been quick to accept responsibility for the jet’s downing.

Amirali Hajizadeh, the Revolutionary Guard’s head of aerospace, on Saturday said in a video posted online by Iranian state television that the Iranian military branch accepted full responsibility for the disaster.

“I wish I could die and not witness such an accident,” Hajizadeh said, according to Reuters.

The Revolutionary Guard is deeply connected to the Iranian government, answering directly to the supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Many of the country’s senior officials are former military members, and the Revolutionary Guard holds deep influence over Iran’s domestic politics and economy.

Though the Iranian government is usually a fervent defender of its military activities, Iranian leaders have, in this instance, chosen to outwardly critique the military.

Rouhani urges the military to ‘explain to people’ what is going on

Speaking at a cabinet session on Wednesday morning, President Hassan Rouhani said Iran must “compensate” for the crash.

“We must not abandon this case and must compensate for it,” he said.

“The first thing is to inform people honestly,” he said. “People’s grief will alleviate when they know that we feel responsible for what happened and talk with them honestly.”

Rouhani also promised to review regulations to ensure such incidents would be “unrepeatable,” and he promised “more coordination and monitoring” over the military.

“I urge the armed forces and the general staff to explain to people what sessions and meetings were held since the moment that the incident happened to let people know that they did not want to conceal anything from them,” he added.

Iran’s foreign minister said people were fuming after being ‘lied to for a couple of days’

Morteza Nikoubazl/NurPhoto via Getty Images A demonstration in Tehran on Saturday for the victims of the Flight 752 crash.

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif also rebuked the military for its actions. During an interview while in India on Wednesday, Zarif said recent heated protests in the country were in response to the Iranian public being “lied to.”

“We’ve had people in the streets of Tehran demonstrating against the fact that they were lied to for a couple of days,” he said.

“Our military forces were brave enough to claim responsibility early on,” he added. “But people are angry even with those two days. That is the expectation that people have with the government – that the government should have disclosed the information.”

Many of the protesters have focused on the country’s leadership, with signs saying “Death to the dictator.” Video posted to social media showed some chanting, “They are lying that our enemy is America – our enemy is right here.”

An Iranian judicial representative, Gholamhossein Esmaili, said Tuesday that an undisclosed number of people had been arrested in connection with the incident.

Experts say the government is struggling to control the narrative after its top commander was killed

Reuters Rouhani visiting the family of Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Experts say the Iranian government’s U-turn on its military reflects that it is struggling to control the narrative around the downing of the plane.

“The regime is struggling to manage this crisis,” Nader Hashemi, the director of the Centre for Middle East Studies at the University of Denver’s Josef Korbel School of International Studies, told The Washington Post.

The domestic crisis comes amid increased tensions between Iran and the US that brought the countries to the brink of war.

US President Donald Trump ordered the killing of Iran’s top military commander,Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in an airstrike earlier this month. Iran retaliated last week by firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two bases in Iraq hosting US and Iraqi troops. The strikes did not cause any deaths or injuries, but it was only a few hours later when Iran, apparently fearing a US counterattack, shot down the civilian airliner.

