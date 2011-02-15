Iran's Government Running Scared As It Preemptively Arrests Opposition Leader Before Protests Really Kick Off

Iran’s government has preemptively put opposition leader Mir Hossein Mousavi under house arrest, afraid of his potential role in new protests set to start today, according to the BBC.



Mousavi was a key leader in the protests that broke out in Iran in 2009, after it was believed he unfairly lost the election.

The government has also cut off the former presidential candidates ability to communicate with his supporters.

Protests from his movement, labelled the Greens, are set to go on today, according to The Guardian.

The government has banned the protests.

