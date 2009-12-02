Iran Frees The Five British Yachtsmen

Good news on the geopolitical front:



UKPA: The families of five British sailors detained after their yacht apparently strayed into Iranian waters have spoken of their delight after the men’s release was confirmed.

And Foreign Secretary David Miliband, speaking outside his home in London, welcomed the announcement that the five men, held since last week, had been released and were now heading towards international waters.

Oliver Smith, 31, from Southampton; Oliver Young, 21, from Saltash, near Plymouth; Sam Usher, 26, from Scarborough, North Yorkshire; Luke Porter, 21, from Weston-super-Mare; and Bahrain-based radio presenter David Bloomer, thought to be in his 60s, were on board.

