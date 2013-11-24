Iran's Foreign Minister Announced That A Deal Had Been Reached In A Historic Tweet

Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif first announced the news of a deal among Iran and six world powers in what undoubtedly has the potential to be a historic tweet:

The tweet was soon retweeted and favorited by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. 2013!

The details of the deal were immediately unclear, but it is expected to be an interim, six-month agreement in which Iran would suspend its higher-grade uranium enrichment in return for the easing of some sanctions.

