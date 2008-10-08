Iran Forces Plane To Land...But All OK*

A brief panic on this report, but seems to have been resolved.



A US fighter jet has been forced to land in Iran after violating the country’s territory, according to an Iranian news agency…

The agency added that the incursion was unintentional, and those on board were questioned and released.

More recent reports say it was a civilian plane. Soon, we’ll no doubt learn that it was a helium balloon that floated away from some kid’s birthday party.

*UPDATE: And finally we get the real story (we think). It wasn’t a kid’s balloon–it was a Hungarian aid plane. And it happened a week ago. So HOLY SH$%! PANIC AND SELL EVERYTHING NOW!!!

