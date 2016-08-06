Iran's flag bearer at the opening ceremony was an athlete who became an archer after she was paralysed in a car accident

Iran had one of the best moments of the Rio Olympics opening ceremony.

During the parade of nations, Iran used archer Zahra Nemati as their flag bearer. Nemati is a former Paralympic athlete who qualified for the Rio Olympics in archery.

She is also confined to a wheelchair.

According to Melissa Block of NPR, Nemati took up archery after she was paralysed in a car accident in 2008. She used to compete in taekwondo prior to the accident, and won gold in archery at London 2012 in the Paralympic games.

Eight years, later she was leading Iran’s delegation at the opening ceremony.

The sports world loved the moment.

Zahra Nemati, #Iran flag bearer is already my hero. Competed in taekwondo in 2008, paralysed in accident. Qualified in archery for #Rio2106

— Nitin Bajaj (@NitinBajaj) August 6, 2016

Her name is Zahra Nemati and she is essential the Olympics in human form! #Rio2016

— Wood Key Brewing (@woodkeybrewing) August 6, 2016

Stories like Nemati’s are what make the Olympics so rich, and Rio 2016 is off to an excellent start.

