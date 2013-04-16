7.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Iran — Felt Throughout Multiple Countries

A large earthquake — the USGS puts it at a 7.8 on the Richter scale — has hit Iran 50 miles east of the city of Khash and near the Pakistani border.



This map is from the USGS. The big red dot is the earthquake.

It is being felt across multiple countries.

Details remain scarce, but reporters in various areas are corroborating the gist of the report, that a strong earthquake in Iran is being felt elsewhere.

Magnitude 8 earthquake strikes Iran: USGS #breaking — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) April 16, 2013

Magnitude 8 earthquake strikes Iran; tremors felt in UAE, Oman and India. Gulf News — Gulf News (@gulf_news) April 16, 2013

There are reports of secondary quakes.

The Global Disaster Alert and Coordination System notes that the quake hit 10 miles below ground, and about 300,000 people are within 60 miles of the epicentre.

Here’s a USGS map of the nearby towns, which felt tremors ranging from severe (orange) to moderate (green):

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.