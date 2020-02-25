Iran's deputy health minister has tested positive for the coronavirus, as the country struggles with one of the worst outbreaks beyond China

Twitter/Fars Deputy health minister Iraj Harirchi.

Iran’s deputy health minister said Tuesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a video posted to Twitter, and later carried by the Fars state news agency, Iraj Harirchi pledged to overcome his illness.

Iran is struggling to cope with the outbreak, with at least 15 deaths recorded so far, according to state media.

In a video posted to Twitter, carried by Fars news agency, Iraj Harirchi said that he was infected, but that “I will certainly defeat corona.”

????حریرچی: من هم کرونایی شدم، حتما کرونا را شکست می دهیم. pic.twitter.com/O0zsfDwgAS — خبرگزاری فارس (@FarsNews_Agency) February 25, 2020

Iran is one of the worst-affected countries, with a as many as 95 cases confirmed in the last 72 hours. Fifteen people in Iran have died so far from it, according to the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA)

China remains home to the vast majority of global cases, but Japan, South Korea, Italy, and Iran have all recorded substantial numbers of infections in the past week.

On Sunday, Iran closed schools and universities across 14 provinces and dedicated 230 hospitals to fight the coronavirus.

Hussein FALEH / AFP) (Photo by HUSSEIN FALEH/AFP via Getty Images A member of a medical team takes a the temperature of Iraqi at the Shalamjah border crossing between Iran and Iraq on February 21, 2020.

The World Health Organisation says the situation in Iran is “deeply concerning.”

The coronavirus, which first broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in early December 2019, has killed at least 2,600 people, mostly in China.

It has since spread to at least 34 other countries, some of which have reported deaths of the virus.

Mia Jankowicz contributed to this report.

