Abandoned markets and empty cinemas: 11 photos show how ordinary people are being hit by Trump's sanctions on Iran, which are ramping up again

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider A composite image of an empty cinema in Mashhad, Iran, and an empty carpet bazaar in Tabriz, Iran.

President Donald Trump’s administration has since last November imposed waves of sanctions on Iran’s economy, aimed at crippling its leadership so badly that it acquiesces to US demands.

But it’s Iranian daily life that’s suffering from the economic pressure.

Inflation is running high and citizens are so squeezed that they can’t afford to go the cinema or buy carpets anymore.

Scroll down to see 11 photos that show Iranian daily life being affected by sanctions.

TABRIZ, Iran – President Donald Trump has insisted that his crippling economic sanctions, ostensibly aimed toward the country’s leadership, will help protect and improve the lives of the Iranian people.

They’re not working.

Since November 2018 the US has imposed waves of “maximum pressure” sanctions on Iran’s leadership – including its Supreme Leader and top Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps officials – and has not achieved its goal of checking the regime’s nuclear program.

Instead, it’s the ordinary Iranians who are suffering from the economic pressure. Inflation is running high and citizens are finding their disposable income so squeezed they can’t afford to go to the cinema or buy carpets for their homes anymore.

All those who spoke to Insider said they haven’t seen any positive side to the sanctions, but that they are affecting every aspect of their daily lives.

Scroll down to see how US sanctions are impacting Iranians, from local skateboarders to carpet sellers to movie-goers:

Inflation is at a high in Iran, with $US1 being worth 115,000 Iranian rials right now. This photo — which shows 130,000 rials — is worth $US1.13.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider A photo of Iranian bank notes, worth (in anti-clockwise order) 100,000 rials, 20,000 rials, and 10,000 rials.

Two years ago, $US1 was worth 30,000 rials.

The Trump administration in November 2018 re-imposed the ban on importing Persian “carpets of Iranian origin,” leaving once-crowded carpet bazaars empty. Many Iranians can’t afford to buy the rugs, and foreigners face difficulties exporting them.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider Inside a near-empty carpet bazaar in Tabriz, Iran.

Hashem Sekhavatmand, who has been selling carpets in the city of Tabriz since his teenage years, says he’s never experienced a business downfall like this before.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider Hashem Sekhavatmand in Tabriz bazaar, Iran.

“He should take out all Persian carpets in the White House,” another carpet seller in Tabriz (not pictured) told Business Insider. “Persian carpets should have nothing to do with political embargoes.”

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider A carpet seller in Tabriz, Iran.

There are no bars or clubs in Iran, so cinema is one of the most popular ways for Iranians to pass their time.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider Outside Howeize Cinema in Mashhad, Iran.

But fewer and fewer Iranians can go now because US sanctions have squeezed their disposable income.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider Inside a near-empty theatre in Howeize Cinema in Mashhad.

Iran hasn’t imported any Hollywood films since the 1979 Islamic Revolution, but that hasn’t stopped US sanctions from affecting the country’s movie industry. Inflation in the country has slashed the industry’s budgets and ability to market internationally, Variety reported earlier this year.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider An empty hallway inside a cinema in Mashhad, Iran.



More and more young Iranians are getting into skateboarding, which is considered a western sport. They’re finding it hard to source accessories and coaches for their sport.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider Young Iranian skateboarders in Nahjolbalaghe Park, Tehran.

“Iran doesn’t have any local brands for skateboarding and since our country is under sanctions right now and it’s really hard to import anything from the West,” one skateboarder, Negin Baghi, told Business Insider. She added that skateboarding accessories are hard to find and expensive.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider Baghi in Nahjolbalaghe Park.

Iran’s fallen currency has, however, made it a cheaper country for tourists. Many bazaars in touristic areas are mostly occupied by tourists.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider Reza bazaar in Mashhad, Iran.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, accused the US earlier this month of “DELIBERATELY targeting ordinary citizens,” and called it “#EconomicTerrorism, illegal & inhuman.”

Reuters Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets his Iran’s counterpart Javad Zarif in Moscow

Anti-US sentiment can also be seen around many Iranian cities, and the wall outside the former US embassy in Tehran here is plastered with anti-US murals. Iranian citizens can’t avoid seeing them, whether or not they agree.

Masoud Soheili/Business Insider A mural depicting a gun outside the former US embassy in Tehran.

