Iran Announces Big Nuclear Developments And Threatens To Cut Off European Oil Supply

After announcing it would cease oil exports to the EU, Iranian officials announced that because of the cold gripping the European continent, they will hold off — for the moment.



This morning news outlets reported that Iran had cut oil exports to the Netherlands, Greece, Portugal, Italy, France, and Spain, according to FT.

Also according to the FARS news agency (via Bloomberg) envoys to several of these countries have been brought home.

European sales account for only 18 per cent of Iran’s total oil revenue and it has insisted the new sanctions would have minimal effect on the local economy.

The move comes days after Iranian oil minister Rostam Qassemi announced his country would cut off oil export to “hostile” European countries.

And as promised, President Ahmadinejad announced his “big nuclear” news Wednesday and says his country will load its own domestically produced nuclear fuel rods into its Tehran Research Reactor.

The move is likely meant to suggest to the world that international sanctions against Iran’s nuclear program are not working and it continues to build its nuclear capabilities.

The Tehran reactor produces radio-isotopes used in agriculture and medicine. On top of this news Tehran also announced it’s produced new high-speed centrifuges that will speed up its nuclear work. The new machines will be unveiled sometime Wednesday.

Meanwhile in the U.S. Jewish residents and Israeli citizens are concerned about possible attacks from Iran.

From ABC:

Israeli officials told ABC News that the level of personal security on high-ranking Embassy officials as well as other, lower profile officials in the U.S. is at its highest in at least five years, a response to what they called “a coordinated series of attacks.” When Israeli officials travel to and from events, ABC News has observed a notable increase in the security presence.

