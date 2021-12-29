Iran is ordering crypto-mining centers to shut down for the 2nd time this year to prevent blackouts

Iranian flag in Tehran, Iran Getty Images

Iran is ordering authorized crypto-mining centers to shut down until March to prevent blackouts ahead of winter.

Bloomberg was first to report, citing Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, director of Iran Grid Management.

This is the second time this year Iran has ordered the centers to shut down. The first one was in May.

The ban is said to free up 209 megawatts of power for consumption in the household sector, Mashhadi said, according to Bloomberg.

Cryptocurrency mining has long been criticized due to its heavy energy use and environmental impact. Various research, including a study from Cambridge University, has shown that bitcoin mining around the world uses more energy each year than some entire nations.

As such, Iranian authorities are also cracking down on illegal mining, which consumes more than 600 megawatts of electricity, Bloomberg reported. Other measures Mashhadi is promoting include switching off street lights and limiting electricity consumption in offices.