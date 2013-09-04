As Tensions Rise In Middle East, Iran Claims To Have Overhauled A Warship

On the cusp of foreign intervention in Syria, the Iranian government claims to have affixed state-of-the-art radar and weapons systems on one of its warships.

The purported upgrades include domestically produced radar system that can detect cruise missiles and stealth technology, as well as new weapons system that will “improve performance and firepower.”

The claims come through Iranian state-run media, and need be taken with a grain of salt. In the last year alone, the Iranian military has on separate instances made the following claims:

“In recent years, Iran has made great achievements in its defence sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems,” the Iranian state-run Fars news agency said in its announcement.

U.S. sanctions leveled against Iran have had a crippling effect on their economy and technological development. The Associated Press recently reported that oil revenues, the principle driver of the Iranian economy, are down as much as 50% amid the sanctions.

The bellicose military announcement comes as significant U.S. naval assets are positioned off the coast of Syria amid calls from U.S. President Barack Obama to intervene in the conflict there.

Iran is perhaps the most staunch backer of the Bashar al Assad regime in Syria, bolstering his bloody two-year-long quest to retain power with money, weapons, and fighters.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.