Retired Hezbollah General Says Iran Is Building A Nuke To 'Finish Off' The Israeli 'Enterprise'

Hezbollah PM and retired Brig. Gen. Walid Sakariya told Lebanese television this week that the nuclear weapon Iran is allegedly developing is intended to “create a balance of terror with Israel” and “finish off the Zionist enterprise.”A year ago Sakariya foreshadowed the regional implications of the civil war being fought in Syria, saying “If Syria, as a confrontation country, falls, then the American and Zionist enterprise will be victorious. But if Syria is victorious as a confrontation country, Israel will come to an end.”



Here he is speaking to MEMRI (the Middle East Media Research Institute) this week:

