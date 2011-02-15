Iran Has Banned Valentine's Day

The Iranian regime has outlawed Valentine’s Day: “Symbols of hearts, half-hearts, red roses, and any activities promoting this day are banned,” announced state media last month.



“Authorities will take legal action against those who ignore the ban.”‘

This ban apparently came about because V-day popularity was on the rise in Iran, where 70% of the population is said to be under the age of 30.

Valentine’s Day is only the latest frivolous U.S. export to be banned. Last Saturday’s Op-Ed piece in the WSJ by Melik Kaylan summarizes the list:

The Iranian state has pronounced against unauthorised mingling of the sexes, rap music, rock music, Western music, women playing in bands, too-bright nail polish, laughter in hospital corridors, ancient Persian rites-of-spring celebrations (Nowrooz), and even the mention of foreign food recipes in state media.

Yes — you read that right. Even the mention of foreign food recipes.

Read more details about the V-day ban here >

