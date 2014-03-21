Iran Is Building A Shoddy Replica Of A US Navy Aircraft Carrier For Some Reason

Wikimedia Commons The U.S. Navy’s carrier, the USS Nimitz

Iran is building a non-functioning replica of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier that analysts believe may be for propaganda purposes, The New York Times reports.

“Based on our observations, this is not a functioning aircraft carrier; it’s a large barge built to look like an aircraft carrier,” Cmdr. Jason Salata, a spokesman for the Navy’s Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, told the Times. “We’re not sure what Iran hopes to gain by building this. If it is a big propaganda piece, to what end?”

Unlike a typical U.S. carrier, which usually measure about 1,100 feet long, the Iranian version is about two-thirds that size, The Times reports.

This isn’t the first time Iran has tried to present the appearance of having advanced military technology. Last February, a propaganda video was released of Iran’s F-313 “stealth fighter” — an aircraft that was neither stealth nor able to even get off the ground.

The Times has satellite imagery of Iran’s mock-up “ship” here >

