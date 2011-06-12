Ahmadinejad Plays The 'Green Card': Capitalism Caused Global Warming

Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad

Photo: AP

Iranian president Mahmoud Ahmadinejad told an international group that corporate excess and greed are responsible for climate change.According to ynetnews Ahmadinejad was speaking to the Economic Cooperation organisation, when he criticised western capitalism.



“The main factor behind the destruction of the environment is the greed and the ceaseless avarice and insatiable hunger of the world’s capitalists.”

“The capitalist establishment and the world’s major capitalists, the US in particular, only seek maximum profits and to further reduce the cost of their products, they built production lines that are not compatible with the environment,” he said.

Just a few months ago his friend Hugo Chavez blamed capitalism for ending life on Mars.

