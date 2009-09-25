Iran Accused Of Secret Nuclear Facility

The tension building between the US, Iran, and its neighbour Israel continues to grow, and every once in a while this story pokes out seemingly catching most people by surprise.



NYT: President Obama and the leaders of Britain and France will accuse Iran Friday of building a secret underground plant to manufacture nuclear fuel, saying it has hidden the covert operation from international weapons inspectors for years, according to senior administration officials.

The revelation, which the three leaders will make before the opening of the Group of 20 economic summit here, appears bound to add urgency to the diplomatic confrontation with Iran over its suspected ambitions to build a nuclear weapons capability.

The existence of the facility has apaprently been tracked for years, though Obama just made the decision to come forth with it.

In a letter to the IEA, it seems as though Iran has admitted to this plant.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.