Iran: 7 Protesters Dead, Partial Recount Ordered

It appears that news of an “investigation” into the controversial Iranian election was less than meets the eye, as the government has ordered only a recount of certain disputed ballots, rather than anything more sweeping. Given Ahmedinijad’s dominating vote share, we’re guessing disputed ballots won’t be enough to swing things.



Opposition candidate Moussavi rejected this, demanding a full, new election, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the protests have no claimed seven lives, and look set to continues, having gotten started early this weekend.

