Deflation Is "Reigning" Over The U.S. And Europe Right Now

Irakli Menabde of M2 Capital Partners spoke with CNBC today about the state of the global economy. He sees both the U.S. and Europe to be in a period of inflation right now.
- 1:14 Deflation is reigning in Europe and the U.S.
- 1:30 Austerity measures are the right way to go forward, but not necessarily with higher taxes; printing more money needs to be rethought.
- 2:45 Be careful with your long only positions.
- 3:23 There is more volatility to come in the equity markets, but fixed income and precious metals present opportunities.
