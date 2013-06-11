Listening To Ad-Free Music On iTunes Radio Will Be Cheaper Than Pandora Or Spotify

Eddy Cue’s favourite iRadio station is Led Zeppelin.

At WWDC, Apple announced the anticipated launch of iTunes Radio, a music streaming service built into iOS 7 that looks like a Pandora killer.



We already knew that iTunes Radio would incorporate iAds into the product. In fact, Apple has already been in discussions with Omicom’s media buying group OMD to find sponsors for the service.

But Apple vice president for internet services Eddy Cue told everyone watching WWDC that there would be a way to listen to iTunes Radio sans ads. All users have to do is subscribe to iTunes Match.

iTunes Match is a service that allows users to synch and listen to all music purchased from iTunes, uploaded from a CD, or bought elsewhere on any device using iCloud.

It costs $24.99 a year.

That’s cheaper than ad-free streaming music alternatives.

Pandora One eliminates all ads from its streaming radio and costs $36 a year or $3.99 a month (which would add up to a yearly fee of $47.99).

Spotify Unlimited, which allows users to listen to songs on a desktop or laptop, costs $4.99 a month, which translates to $59.88 a year. Spotified Premium, which works on all devices including tablets and phones, costs $9.99 a month. That’s $119.88 a year.

Of course Spotify has some perks that iTunes Radio (and Pandora) don’t.

On Spotify, you can say, I want to listen to “Superstition” by Stevie Wonder and hear it immediately.

With iTunes Radio, things work a little differently.

Like Pandora, users instead say, I want to listen to Stevie Wonder and then get to hear a radio station that plays a similar genre of music, but not specifically “Superstition” or even a song by Wonder.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.