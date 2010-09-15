IRA Terrorists Aim For Bankers In New Planned Attacks On England

The spliter Irish Republican Army group the Real IRA is planning on launching a new series of attacks in England and this time they are aiming for bankers, according to The Guardian.



The group, which has been relatively inactive and seen its membership fall to around 100, appears to be expanding its interests from just kicking Britain out of Ireland.

From The Guardian (emphasis ours):

Let’s not forget that the bankers are the next-door neighbours of the politicians. Most people can see the picture: the bankers grease the politicians’ palms, the politicians bail out the bankers with public funds, the bankers pay themselves fat bonuses and loan the money back to the public with interest. It’s essentially a crime spree that benefits a social elite at the expense of many millions of victims.

This populist turn may be an effort to bring more anti-establishment elements to the group’s side in the wake of a series of austerity measures in Ireland that have left many unemployed. Similar austerity measures are also hitting the UK portion of Ireland, Northern Ireland.

Check out the full story at The Guardian >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.