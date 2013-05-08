One Year Ago, Hedge Funders Publicly Announced Their favourite Investments — Here's How They Performed

Julia La Roche for Business InsiderInvestors will be gathering at Lincoln centre on Wednesday afternoon for the 18th annual Sohn Investment Conference.



Some of the world’s top hedge fund managers will be sharing their top picks and investment views at the highly-anticipated industry event that benefits the treatment of pediatric cancer and other childhood illnesses.

Speakers at this year’s event include, Kyle Bass (Hayman Capital), Jeff Gundlach (DoubleLine), Bill Ackman (Pershing Square), David Einhorn (Greenlight) and Paul Singer (Elliott Management), just to name a few.

In the meantime, let’s review how last year’s investment ideas did. These stock picks were presented on May 18, 2012. The performance numbers are based on yesterday’s stock market close.

Here’s a rundown of last year’s picks and performance:

The winners:

Larry Robbins (Glenview Capital Management) was long hospitals and healthcare. His picks were Tenet Health Corp (up about 156%), Health Management Associates (up about 69%), HCA (up about 68%) and LifePoint Hospitals (up about 37%).

Dwight Anderson (Ospraie Management) chose going long Westlake Chemical Corp (The stock’s up about 72%).

Meryl Witmer (Eagle Capital Partners) recommended going long Gildan (up about 66%) and Viacom (up about 33%).

Philippe Laffont (Coatue) picked going long Equinix (up about 45%) and Virgin Media (up about 133%).

Jeff Gundlach (DoublineLine) recommended shorting Apple (it’s down about 13%).

John Paulson (Paulson & Co.) recommended Caesars Entertainment Corp (it’s up about 15%) and CVR Energy (it’s up about 85%)

John Lykouretzos (Hoplite) recommended buying Starbucks (it’s up about 21%).

The losers:

Larry Robbins (Glenview Capital Management) He recommended shorting ITC Holdings (The stock’s up about 29%).

Jeff Gundlach (DoubleLine) recommended shorting both Nordstrom (the stock’s up about 18%)

David Einhorn (Greenlight) recommended shorting Martin Marietta Materials (it’s up about 56%).

John Paulson (Paulson & Co.) recommended AngloGold Ashanti (it’s down about 44%).

Bill Ackman (Pershing Square) recommended going long JCPenney (it’s down about 35%).

