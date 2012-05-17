This Is What It Looks Like When A Roomful Of People Are Trading On Every Word Spoken By A Hedge Funder

The Ira Sohn conference is happening right now.



At the conference, top hedge funders announce brand new long and short ideas to an audience that’s paid $3,000/seat.

Our Julia La Roche is liveblogging the event, and she took this picture of the packed house.

Notice something? Everyone in there is on their laptop, and many are trading on the calls as they’re made.

Click here to see the Ira Sohn liveblog, so you can get the picks as fast as those in attendance >

Photo: Julia La Roche, Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.