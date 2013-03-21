In A Few Weeks, Bill Ackman And David Einhorn Will Judge Your Best Investment Idea

Reuters/ Mike SegarThe Ira Sohn Investment Conference is coming up in May.



The high-profile hedge fund industry event brings together some of the top fund managers to present their investment views and picks. Business Insider will be there covering it.

Another key part of the Ira Sohn conference is the annual investment contest for people to submit their best long or short investment ideas. The contest is judged by some of the industry’s biggest names — Bill Ackman, David Einhorn, Seth Klarman, Michael Prince and Joel Greenblatt.

If you have a long or short idea and want to get the chance to have top fund managers review it, then this is the contest for you. The winner also gets to present their idea on stage in front of thousands of investors.

Here’s the release with all the details:

NEW YORK, NY, (March 20, 2013) —Today, The Sohn Conference Foundation, sponsor of the original and premier investment idea conference, announced the launch of its Investment Idea Contest ahead of its 18th annual conference, which takes place on May 8, 2013 from 12:00pm – 6pm at New York City’s Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln centre. The contest is intended to encourage anyone with an investment idea to showcase that idea in front of the world’s leading global investment minds. Contest participants are to submit their best investment idea by 5pm (ET) on May 2, 2013; entries can be any marketable security (long or short) with a market capitalisation above $1 billion. The winner will be selected based on the judges’ determination of the most compelling investment idea over a one-year horizon.

A distinguished group of judges led by Joel Greenblatt and including Bill Ackman, David Einhorn, Seth Klarman and Michael Price will determine the most compelling investment idea. The winner will present the investment idea in front of approximately 3,000 people at the renowned Sohn Investment Conference.

“The Sohn Investment Conference is renowned for bringing fresh investment insights and strategies to the forefront of the global financial community, providing a stage for the most savvy minds on Wall Street to share their insights,” said Daniel Nir, Co-Chair of the Sohn Conference Foundation. “The Investment Contest expands that stage for both veterans and up-and-coming investors, offering a unique opportunity to be recognised by industry leaders.”

For more information or to enter the contest, please visit https://app.wizehive.com/appform/login/sohn2013.

For more information or to register for the conference, please visit www.sohnconference.com.

