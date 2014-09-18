Ira Glass Stunned By How Many People Want His Ringtone From 'BoJack Horseman'

One of the best aspects of Netflix’s adult animated comedy “Bojack Horseman” is the sheer amount of talent involved. In addition to stars like Will Arnett, Aaron Paul, and Alison Brie in the leading roles, the show also features a number of hilariously unexpected co-stars like Stanley Tucci, JK Simmons, Olivia Wilde, Keith Olbermann, and Naomi Watts.

Case in point is the random and hilariously drole appearance of “This American Life” host Ira Glass in a ringtone: “Your telephone is ringing. I’m Ira Glass. Thank you for being a sustaining member of public radio. Everyone has a story, and your phone’s story is that it’s ringing.”

Business Insider reached out to Glass for comment on how he got involved with the program, and this is what he had to say:

“They called me and I was honored to be included. I’ve been stunned by how many people want an Ira Glass ringtone. Obviously this is a business opportunity for me. If I play this right, my hope is to eliminate the public radio pledge drive with our sales.”

