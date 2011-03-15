IR Magazine Webinar: Where's The Value In Social Media?

You’re spending time and money blogging, posting and tweeting, but how useful is it? The debate is heating up, and some companies are talking about pulling away from social media while others are just starting to dive in. Before you make a move in either direction, why not hear the views of some people who have already taken the plunge by listening to Inside Investor Relations‘ webinar: ‘Where’s the value in social media?’.



The panel features:

-Andrea Wentscher, IR manager for retail investors, BASF

-Patrick Kiss, head of investor & public relations, Deutsche EuroShop

-Friederike Edelmann, director of investor relations, SAP

This is the first in a new program of content-driven webinars brought to you by Inside Investor Relations. Short, sharp and packed with expert insight, you’ll be brought up to speed on industry developments and best practice in just 30 minutes.

Click here to see the counterpoint … why IROs should avoid social media!

